Ariana Grande Launches “R.E.M. Beauty” Makeup Line. (Product Photos Included)

Ariana Grande’s new makeup line “R.E.M. Beauty” has officially launched TODAY! This collection has a whole range of Ariana’s go-to products—eyeliner, falsies, highlighter, plumping gloss, and more.

Check out some of the product photos:

“I had this vision for my line and it ended up being exactly how I sort of dreamt it would be. It feels so honest and so true to me,” Ariana told Seventeen. The “NASA” singer also dished that as “a huge fan of like scifi, vintage, horror, space stuff,” she wanted the packaging of her products to be unique.

“I wanted to make sure that everything looked kind of like a prop from Star Trek or Black Mirror or something like that, because I wanted to treat it kind of like an Apple, Tesla situation. I didn’t want it to look like makeup,” she said.

“I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes,” the Sweetener hitmaker explained. Eye products that she plans on dropping include fine-point eyeliner markers, matte liquid eye shadows, glittering eyeshadow toppers, and mascara.

“Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know’, sweating,'” the singer-turned-beauty mogul told Allure.

E! News also reported that the R.E.M. trademark on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website listed products that may launch with the brand. Products ranged from concealers, lash serum, eyeshadow, eyeliners, lipstick, highlighter, hair extensions and makeup sponges. Since Ari is known for her iconic ponytail, it makes total sense that hair extensions would be next for R.E.M. Beauty (seventeen.com).

What are YOUR thoughts on R.E.M. Beauty? Will you be purchasing anything from the line? Join the conversation on Facebook @Pulse1077!

You can shop the makeup line HERE.