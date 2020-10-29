5 FUN & SAFE Alternatives To Trick-Or-Treating!

1. Candy Chute

Trick-Or-Treat from a distance!

2. Candy Sticking

How cute is this!!! Wendy Winter, a mom in Denver, Colorado, decorated her front lawn with wrapped candies secured to sticks with tape. Winter used bamboo skewers, but for safety reasons, she recommends popsicle sticks, plastic spoons, glow sticks, and plastic straws.

3. Ghost Hunt

Ashlee Nicholas, a special education teacher in San Francisco, went viral on TikTok after creating a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt with ghost candy bags for her 2-year-old son. All you need to do is wrap individual pieces of candy or small toys in white tissue paper, tie them with a festive orange ribbon and then draw a ghost face on it.

4. Scavenger Hunt

Lead your kids on a clue-filled adventure through your house and backyard; you can put the mystery in Halloween AND they get their candy fix. The best part is, you can tailor your clues to your own kids’ ages and interests.

5. Glow In The Dark Egg Hunt

Easter…. but haunted