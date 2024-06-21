5 TIPS TO COOL DOWN IN A HOT CAR THIS SUMMER

Summer started this week, and we’re already seeing scorching hot temperatures across the country. So this is helpful: Here are some tips from “Consumer Reports” on how to quickly and efficiently cool down a hot car . . .

1. Start driving and turn on the air conditioner. Your car’s air conditioning works better when you’re actually driving, versus trying to cool the car by letting the AC run while you’re stationary.

2. Open all the windows for 10 to 20 seconds. It takes that long for the AC to start cooling, so you’ll be helping it cool the interior.

3. Once cold air starts flowing through the vents, roll up the front windows. Keep the rear ones cracked open for another 10 to 20 seconds to pull the cold air to the back of the car.

4. Set the AC to the lowest temp and adjust the fan speed and direction to make yourself comfortable. If you have passengers in the back seat, turn off recirculation mode so the air in the back doesn’t get stale and hot.

5. If you have a car that auto stops and starts at red lights, you might want to disable it. It saves fuel by shutting off the car’s engine when you’re stopped, but it may also shut off the car’s AC compressor.

A couple bonus tips for staying comfortable in your car in the summer include: Keeping your cabin air filter clean, since a dirty one prevents optimal airflow. And leaving a small towel or two in the car, so no one has to sit on a hot leather seat.

Stay safe this summer fiends!