500 new childcare spaces coming to Surrey and Delta

Good news parents!

500 new childcare spaces are coming to Surrey and Delta thanks to funding from the provincial government.

Surrey projects receiving funding include Rothewood Academy (172 spaces), CEFA South Surrey Morgan Crossing (90 spaces), Baby Acorns (eight spaces), Gobind Sarvar Preschool & Afterschool Care (50 spaces), Octopus Academy Surrey (14 spaces), Tiny Hoppers Early Learning South Surrey (90 spaces) and Al-Kawthar Childcare Centre (28 spaces).

Eva, who is the Director at Tiny Hoppers Early Learning South Surrey says with their centre hoped to be open by this fall, the money’s added an extra boost.

“It’s like a bonus. It’ll help go towards the construction of the building, equipment, furniture, it will definitely go a long way.”