6-year-old Delta girl petitions for new crosswalk on dangerous road

A young girl in Delta could see a new crosswalk put in at what some consider to be a dangerous road. Six-year-old Arianne Dieleman was crossing Central Avenue near Lions Park with her siblings to get to school and her brother was almost hit by a car. It was then Arianne wanted to find out how she could make a difference. She decided to start a petition and went door to door to collect signatures, managing to get 30 of them. Her mom, Carmelle, says she was not surprised by her daughter’s determination since she’s always had high spirits. Delta Council is now studying that area.