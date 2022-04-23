8 with Kate: 8 Simple Ways You Can Help Our Planet

Happy Earth Day!

For today’s blog, here are 8 SIMPLE ways you can help our lovely planet!

1. Reduce, reuse, and recycle. Cut down on what you throw away. Follow the three “R’s” to conserve natural resources and landfill space.

2. Volunteer. Volunteer for cleanups in your community.

3. Educate. When you further your own education, you can help others understand the importance and value of our natural resources.

4. Conserve water. The less water you use, the less runoff and wastewater that eventually end up in the ocean.

5. Choose sustainable foods. Learn how to make smart seafood choices at www.fishwatch.gov.

6. Shop wisely. Buy less plastic and bring a reusable shopping bag.

7. Use reusable kitchenware and bottles. Every day you can make a difference by packing your food and drinks in reusable containers!

8. Plant a tree. Trees provide food and oxygen. They help save energy, clean the air, and help combat climate change.

Have a great weekend friends! Be good to our planet!

-Kate