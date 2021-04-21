A FEEL GOOD REUNION OF A MAMA WITH HER PUPPIES

Three American bulldogs were abducted from a home in Surrey, near 8 Avenue and 176 Street during a break-and-enter that happened on April 10th between 12 pm and 4 pm. The RCMP was involved after the incident was announced on social media on April 12th.

One of the puppies named Rosie was found by the morning of April 13th. She had been sold at a car show in Mission to a good samaritan who came forward after realizing the puppy might have been stolen.

Pets going missing is nothing new, but there has been a spike in such crimes during the pandemic.

“We don’t know what the price of these particular puppies are, but we do know that dogs and puppies – especially during the pandemic – are a high-value item,” said Sgt. Elenore Sturko.

The other three puppies were returned to their rightful home on April 16th after a police investigation.

The police released a photo today (April 21st) of a mama bulldog nursing the puppies, visibly happy to be reunited with her babies.

The SPCA has also been working tirelessly to reunite any missing/stolen pets with their owners.

We’re glad there was a happy ending for this mama bulldog, her puppies & their humans.