Get ready to curl up on the couch this fall. Here is a list of everything coming to Netflix Canada this November!
So many Christmas movies!!!
November 1
- 12 Gifts of Christmas
- A Belle for Christmas
- A Perfect Christmas List
- About Last Night
- Angels & Demons
- Argo
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Bad Santa
- Broadcasting Christmas
- Catch and Release
- Christmas Break-In
- Christmas Survival
- Clueless
- Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
- Due Date
- Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
- Gangs of New York
- Little Monsters
- Mr. Deeds
- Papillon
- Penelope
- Peppermint
- Rocky
- Ronin
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Juror
- The Notebook
- Widows
November 3
- Felix Lobrecht: Hype
- Mother
November 4
- Blackhat
- Dracula Untold
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Get Him to the Greek
- The Good Shepherd
- Identity Thief
- In the Lake of the Woods
- King Kong (2005)
- Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)
- Mallrats
- Unbroken
November 5
- A New York Christmas Wedding
- Aquaman
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Documentary)
- Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film)
- Paranormal (Netflix Original)
November 6
- Citation (Netflix Film)
- Country Ever After
- The Late Bloomer
November 9
- Undercover: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
November 10
- Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)
- The Possession of Hannah Grace
- Trash Truck (Netflix Original)
November 11
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix Original)
- The Liberator (Netflix Original)
- Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Bor (Netflix Original)
- Night School
- What We Wanted (Netflix Film)
November 12
- Ludo Netflix Film)
November 13
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Fim)
- The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)
- The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)
- The Outpost
November 15
- A Very Country Christmas
- The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Hometown Holiday
November 17
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
- The Mule
- We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)
November 18
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)
- El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
November 19
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)
November 20
- Alien Xmas (Netflix Film)
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Documentary)
- If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Film)
- Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)
November 21
- The Hangover: Part III
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
November 22
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film)
November 23
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Documentary)
November 24
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Family)
- El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)
- Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)
- Wonderoos (Netflix Family)
November 25
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Film)
- Great Pretender: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
- Halloween (2018)
November 26
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
- Mosul (Netflix Film)
November 27
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Family)
- The Call (Netflix Film)
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Documentary)
- Don’t Listen (Netflix Film)
- Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)
- Virgin River: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)
November 28
- The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)
November 29
- Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Family)
November 30
- A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)
- Doctor Strange
- Finding Agnes (Netflix Film)
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens