A new policy mandating COVID-19 vaccination for all truckers crossing the border into Canada takes effect Saturday.

Starting Jan. 15, an American trucker who isn’t vaccinated would be turned away at the border, while unvaccinated Canadian truckers would be allowed to cross but have to quarantine for 14 days. The U.S. will also require commercial truck drivers be vaccinated. This enforcement is set to begin a few days after Canada on Jan. 22

The other change is that truckers must now submit their vaccination information into the ArriveCan app prior to entry. The latest version of the app now allows for a saved traveller profile, which will cut down time as the traveller won’t need to fill out their details each time.Prior to Jan. 15, drivers were exempt from rules which non-essential travellers were subjected to, and were able to show a reusable receipt to the border guards, but that will no longer be accepted.

Drivers will not be required to show a negative COVID-19 test, however, which is required for the majority of non-essential travellers regardless of the duration of their trip. The only exemption remains for those who continue to be affected by the B.C. floods. Despite dire warnings this will challenge the already strained supply chains, and lead to further inflation spikes, the Trudeau government says it isn’t planning on making any changes to the new rules.