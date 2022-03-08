A ‘Walk For Peace’ Is Happening Today At White Rock Beach To Bring Attention To The Impact Of The War In Ukraine

A ‘Walk for Peace’ to bring attention to the impact of the war in Ukraine is set for this afternoon (March 8) in White Rock, in recognition of International Women’s Day.

Babeeta Chhabra is a White Rock resident and organizer of the event. She said she hopes to raise awareness of the impact the war is having not just on Ukrainian women, but also Russian women and those in other European countries.

Chhabra, who moved to White Rock during the pandemic to be closer to her parents, said that she came up with the idea for the walk the day before International Women’s Day.

She brought it to leisure services director Eric Stepura Monday morning, and he took her request for the city’s support to council that night. She said for those who do come out, the plan for today is to begin with a moment of silence and prayer, followed by a walk to the Grand Chief Bernard Charles Memorial Plaza and back.

Everyone interested is welcome to join in.

Those planning to participate are asked to meet at the waterfront park – located by the White Rock Pier – at noon.