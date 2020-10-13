Abbotsford Police Department Loses Officer

The Abbotsford Police Department has lost one of its officers, posting this statement Tuesday afternoon:

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that on Monday morning our AbbyPD family lost a brother officer. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our member who had two years service.

Our lost brother was proud to wear the AbbyPD uniform and was always known for his positive energy and constant smile.

His death is not suspicious, and we are supporting his family and our AbbyPD family during this difficult time as we wait for more answers regarding the cause.

The flags at the Abbotsford Police Department are lowered to half-mast to honour our fallen officer’s service.