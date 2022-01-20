Adele Has Postponed Her Las Vegas Residency 24 Hours Before Taking The Stage

Adele shocked her fans on Thursday when she revealed in a tearful video that she had been forced to postpone her massively popular upcoming Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before she was set to take the stage at Caesar’s Palace. In a video posted to Twitter, the 33-year-old superstar singer sobbed as she revealed that COVID-19 cases among members of her crew had made it impossible to bring the show to life in time. Adding to her woes were delivery delays that made it ‘impossible to finish the show.’

