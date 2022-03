It’s been 25 years since Alanis Morissettes’s iconic ‘’Jagged Little Pill’ album came out and to celebrate she’s kicking off a ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour that includes a stop at Rogers Arena July 31st!

During the show she’ll perform the entire album that to this day remains one of the best selling of all time, as as well some new material!

Tickets for the jagged little pill reunion tour go on sale this Friday, March 11th, at 10am!