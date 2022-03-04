Amy Schumer Talks About Her Liposuction & Her Failed IVF Treatment After First Child

“I did IVF, we made embryos and I went through the IVF process, which is so hard. People do it so many times. I did it one time and I was like, I’m gonna die. This is awful. I got like 31 eggs and I was like, I’m Fertile Myrtle. I felt very hot. And then the drop off after fertilization, we only got one normal embryo and we tried and it didn’t work … and now I don’t have a uterus. So we’re gonna have just one child and we’re just enjoying our little family and I’m just focusing on that,” the actress told Handler of her baby boy. “I’m excited about it but I was sad. And it’s not really something you get sympathy for because it’s like, you already have one bitch, shut up. But you know, that’s a real struggle people go through. We tried, but yeah we’re just gonna have the one perfect little adorable angel.”