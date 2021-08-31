An “Imagine Picasso” Exhibit Will Be Coming to Vancouver This Fall!

As some of you may know, I went to the “Imagine Van Gogh” exhibit in the Vancouver Convention Centre a few weeks ago and absolutely LOVED the experience. So, when I saw that an “Imagine Picasso” exhibit will be coming soon, I got pretty excited!

If you haven’t been to the “Imaging Van Gogh” exhibit yet, I’d recommend going this week as they are wrapping up on September 7th. BUT if you are unable to make it, or would prefer a show from another artist, the upcoming “Imagine Picasso” exhibit may be for you!

Here’s some info on what to expect:

The experience was created by Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron in collaboration with art historian Androula Michael and one of the leading figures of the new French architecture movement, Rudy Ricciotti.

“Ricciotti was inspired to create this spectacular scenography from the paper sculptures Picasso made for his children. The paintings, projected onto nine full-blown Origami-style structures, offer a unique and novel perspective on the work of Picasso,” said organizers in a statement.

The experience will feature over 200 of the artist’s paintings.

“I think this exhibition would have pleased my grandfather a lot because he was, above all, a man of freedom,” said Olivier Widmaier Picasso, the grandson of Pablo Picasso.

Organizers are reminding excited art-enthusiasts that the event is expected to sell out quickly.

Imagine Van Gogh had its dates extended multiple times due to the overwhelming popularity of the event.

The event is a contactless experience and will be in full accordance with current health protocols in BC, which means limited capacity and timed entries.

While full details are coming, fans can pre-register for the October launch (DailyHive).

