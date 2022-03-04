Another Day Of Record Breaking Gas Prices.. $2 per litre..

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver officially crossed the $2-per-litre threshold at many stations Friday morning, setting a new Canada-wide record.

Coastal BC currently has the highest gas prices across the country, with CAA pegging the BC gas price average at $1.86 per litre, above the national average of $1.67 per litre.

Prices across North America have increased rapidly this week as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

A Husky station in Maple Ridge at Dewdney Trunk Road and 228 Street was selling fuel for $2 per litre… Alright time to purchase a bike and some roller blades. Those are officially my only mode of transportation.