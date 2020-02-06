Are your kids ready to take the bus?

In 2017, Vancouver area man Adrian Crook was investigated by the Ministry of Children & Family Development because he let his kids ride the bus at the ages of 10, 9, 8 and 6. The court ruled they were too young but in the ruling it was mentioned that children that age being alone or riding the bus alone would be more acceptable in the suburbs but not a large city like Vancouver, according to Mr. Crook who felt this was a bias against urban living.
As a child, I discovered the bus at age 13 when I went into high school. And I loved it. I would study the bus maps and take it anywhere and I would say I have been on every single route in the Lower Mainland (as they existed in the 90’s!).
#ThatSurreyMom