As of September 1st, Kids Under 12 Ride FREE on BC Public Transit

As of today, there has been some changed implemented into BC public transit system.

The BC government says public transit is now FREE for an estimated 370,000 kids age 12 and under across the province. It says the change should save up to $420.00 a year for families that would normally buy their child a monthly BC Transit pass.

It says the savings increase to nearly $690.00 a year for families that would buy a monthly children’s pass for TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s transportation network.

Environment Minister George Heyman says free transit for kids also supports ridership for a more climate-friendly transportation Option.

