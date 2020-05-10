Attending A Concert May Require A Spacesuit. For Real.

Most of us have been afraid to touch just about EVERYTHING outside our front doors. So the idea of going to a concert . . . seems like a futuristic dream, since it’s one of the LEAST sterile environments you could possibly find yourself in. But it’s a lot easier to imagine if you had a special SPACESUIT to protect you from everything and everyone around you.
Some company has designed a suit that has its own ventilation, is airtight and only covers your upper body . . . so you won’t have any trouble hitting the restroom. It has a camera, speakers, and a wireless communication system, which will even allow you to “mute” people around you. I could probably use that mute feature right now – not at a concert but at my HOUSE!
Apparently, the idea is that the venues would own these suits . . . give them to attendees . . . and sanitize them between uses. Which kind of grosses me out a bit. I mean, some concert goers seem like they’ve neglected the hygiene for some time.
When I think about all of this, I wonder if we’ll ever get back to normal. The ideas of living in a world where you need to throw on a spacesuit to hit up a show just seems too much. Do you think this is the “new normal”