Average Surrey Home Sells For $1 Million Over Asking Price

And we thought it couldn’t get any worse.. A home in Surrey has just sold for WAY more over asking.. $1 mil to be exact.

Built in 1979, 6040 172A Street, which resides in the Cloverdale suburb of Surrey, sold for $1,800,000 last month. That’s nearly $1 million more than the list price, which was $899,000 as of October 2019.

Last December, the property was listed at $1,499,000. In less than three years, the price jumped from $899,000 to $1,800,000. According to Zealty, the property was sold on January 23.

Real Estate Works (REW) shows that the most recent assessed value as of 2021 was $1,294,400, still over half a million less than the final sale price.

The fairly spacious two-storey, 43-year-old home boasts 2,040 sq ft and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms…

NOW it is officially impossible to own a home in the Lower Mainland.. At least that is what it feels like.