B.C sees big spike in COVID-19 cases with 941 new infections

The highest number of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. was reported Tuesday as hospitalizations continue to set new daily highs. The majority of the 941 new cases are in the Fraser Health region, which saw more infections than the entire province did the day before. Ten more people have also died from the virus, while 284 patients – a new record – were hospitalized.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stressed the importance of following the health orders to ease the pressure the spike adds to the health-care system.

“B.C.’s health-care workers are in our labs and hospitals, at our testing sites and in our communities. These people are our health-care system. They are there to support all of us without question and without pause. And we need to show that same support to them by all of us doing our part,” she writes in a joint release with Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“We need to ease the pressure to allow us to get over this next hurdle, and importantly, give us the ability to once again enjoy those things that are important to all of us.”

Henry has hinted the restrictions could be extended if case numbers don’t improve before Dec.7.