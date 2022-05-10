BC Ferry Fares are Going UP!

By May 9, 2022General

Aaaaaaaand yet another thing is increasing in price!

It was announced that ferry fares are going up as B-C Ferries grapples with rising fuel prices.

Starting June 1st, the company will boost its fuel surcharge from one per cent to 2.5 per cent. It means an adult walk-on ticket will cost 45 cents more and the price for a car and driver will climb by two dollars on the Metro Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes.

B-C Ferries says the increase will be 25 cents for an adult and $1.05 for a vehicle and driver on a variety of inter-island routes.

 

Yes, the price increase is not huge but it is a bummer for sure that everything is getting more and more expensive!

I’m happy I went to Victoria a few weekends ago for the last hoorah of cheaper walk on tickets!

What are your thoughts on this? Will this deter you from taking the Ferry for a fun trip to the island or do you not mind the increase?