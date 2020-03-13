BC Hydro announces bill help for customers affected by COVID-19

BC Hydro today introduced a COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program to help customers experiencing financial hardship during the Coronavirus outbreak.

“We recognize the financial impact COVID-19 may have on our customers due to changes in employment from workplaces closing, or reducing staffing levels and want to provide some relief during this challenging time,” said Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, some customers may experience higher electricity bills due to increased consumption from spending more time at home.”

The COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program provides customers the option to defer bill payments or arrange for flexible payment plans with no penalty. Customers are encouraged to call BC Hydro’s customer team at 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) to discuss bill payment options.

Customers facing temporary financial hardship and possible disconnection of their service due to job loss, illness, or loss of a family member may also be eligible for BC Hydro’s Customer Crisis Fund, which provides access to grants of up to $600 to pay their bills.

BC Hydro is an essential service with many critical functions that must operate 24/7 in order to power the province. Out of an abundance of caution, it has isolated key areas, including its control centre. It has also increased cleaning at all facilities. To reduce exposure and face-to-face interactions, it has temporarily closed its walk-in customer service desks and indefinitely suspended all non-essential business travel, public meetings and site tours.

BC Hydro continues to monitor the situation closely and will implement new measures as the situation progresses based on information and advice provided by health authorities.