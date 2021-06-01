BC MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES

BC will now have the second highest minimum wage in Canada starting June 1st. Nunavut has the highest minimum wage at $16

The minimum wage in BC will now be $15.20 per hour, which is a 60 cent increase from the previous $14.60 per hour.

This increase is part of the BC government’s promise made in 2018 which plans and lays out an annual increase every June. In 2018, the minimum wage was $11.35

This is being considered a well deserved increase as most of the workers on minimum wage had to work during the pandemic, and kept the economy from a full stop.

“These are the workers who literally have been keeping the province running and keeping the grocery stores open and the gas stations open and all of that, and they deserve to have this dignified wage here in British Columbia.” said secretary treasurer of BC Federation of Labour, Sussanne Skidmore.

Critics are overall in support of the increase, however they’re wary of the speed at which the BC government is increasing minimum wage. They say that big increases can lead to customers having to bear the cost, and layoffs due to businesses not being able to support workers.

“The businesses over the last few years, they’ve seen increases in their property tax offset, increases in employer health tax. They’ve seen increases in minimum wage. There have been a number of these increases that have impacted businesses and many of those that were most impacted have been most impacted by COVID. We’re hearing stories all the time from our members of people where it’s just this constant building of additional costs and now in an environment where the revenue aspects are struggling.” said Paul Holden, president and CEO of the Burnaby Board of Trade

Supporters of the increases counter that point by saying that historically, the extra money that these workers take home goes back into the economy and their respective communities. There may be initial growing pains, however it ends up being a win-win for the workers, and employers when the economy is boosted by increasing people’s spending power.