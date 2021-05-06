BC RCMP IS DOING COVID-19 CHECKS

There are 4 road-check locations in place to enforce non-essential travel rules.

In regards to the travel restrictions, BC has been divided into three regions: Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, and Northern/Interior.

The current restrictions in BC limit travel in and out of one’s designated health region. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth laid out this plan last week.

He said the public would be notified in advance about when and where RCMP would be performing these checks.

BC RCMP has released a list of checkpoints that will start on Thursday (May 6th):

Highway 1 in Boston Bar area

Highway 3 near Manning Park

Highway 5 in Old Toll Booth area

Highway 99 near Lillooet

Residents who are stopped at these checkpoints will be asked whether their travel is essential, along with ID that has their name and address. Signs will be posted, along with U-turn routes before the checkpoints in order to give travellers the opportunity to turn back before being stopped.

If someone’s travel is considered non-essential, they’ll be told to leave the region. People who don’t comply can be fined up to $575.

Traffic delays are also to be expected.