Beat the Heat: Complete list of cooling centres in Surrey

We are in the middle of a heat wave here in Metro Vancouver and some of us will need some relief from the heat. Check out a full list of cooling centres open to the public here in Surrey! Stay cool and safe friends!
Cloverdale
- Cloverdale Recreation Centre 6188 176 Street (*pets welcome)
- Clayton Community Centre 7155 187A Street (*pets welcome)
- Surrey Libraries – Clayton Branch 7155 187A Street
- Museum of Surrey 17710 56A Avenue
Guildford
- Fraser Heights Recreation Centre 10588 160 Street (*pets welcome)
- Guildford Recreation Centre 15105 105 Avenue (*pets welcome)
- Surrey Libraries – Guildford Branch 15105 105 Avenue
Fleetwood
- Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex #100 – 16555 Fraser Hwy (*pets welcome)
- Surrey Libraries – Fleetwood Branch 15996 84 Avenue
Newton
- Newton Recreation Centre 13730 72 Avenue (*pets welcome)
- Surrey Libraries – Newton Branch 13795 70 Avenue
- Surrey Libraries – Strawberry Hill Branch 7399 122 Street
South Surrey
- South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre 14601 20 Avenue (*pets welcome)
- Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre 16855 24 Avenue (*pets welcome)
- Surrey Libraries – Ocean Park Branch 12854 17 Avenue
- Surrey Libraries – Semiahmoo Branch 1815 152 Street
Whalley/City Centre
- Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre 13458 107A Avenue (*pets welcome)
- Surrey Libraries – City Centre Branch 10350 University Drive