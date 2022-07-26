Beat the Heat: Complete list of cooling centres in Surrey

July 26, 2022

We are in the middle of a heat wave here in Metro Vancouver and some of us will need some relief from the heat.  Check out a full list of cooling centres open to the public here in Surrey!  Stay cool and safe friends!

Cloverdale

  • Cloverdale Recreation Centre 6188 176 Street (*pets welcome)
  • Clayton Community Centre 7155 187A Street (*pets welcome)
  • Surrey Libraries – Clayton Branch 7155 187A Street
  • Museum of Surrey 17710 56A Avenue

Guildford

  • Fraser Heights Recreation Centre 10588 160 Street (*pets welcome)
  • Guildford Recreation Centre 15105 105 Avenue (*pets welcome)
  • Surrey Libraries – Guildford Branch 15105 105 Avenue

Fleetwood

  • Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex #100 – 16555 Fraser Hwy (*pets welcome)
  • Surrey Libraries – Fleetwood Branch 15996 84 Avenue

Newton

  • Newton Recreation Centre 13730 72 Avenue (*pets welcome)
  • Surrey Libraries – Newton Branch 13795 70 Avenue
  • Surrey Libraries – Strawberry Hill Branch 7399 122 Street

South Surrey

  • South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre 14601 20 Avenue (*pets welcome)
  • Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre 16855 24 Avenue (*pets welcome)
  • Surrey Libraries – Ocean Park Branch 12854 17 Avenue
  • Surrey Libraries – Semiahmoo Branch 1815 152 Street

Whalley/City Centre

  • Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre 13458 107A Avenue (*pets welcome)
  • Surrey Libraries – City Centre Branch 10350 University Drive