Beware of the COVID-19 scam

The province is asking people to beware of a scam that’s targeting fears around the new coronavirus.

Callers are contacting people saying they will test them for COVID-19 for a fee.

It’s a scam and the provincial health officer is warning people about it.

“We’re telling everyone in British Columbia, COVID-19 testing is done by our lab,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference Monday. “We are moving it out to several other labs around the province, but this is done for free. Our turnaround time is quick, and they do not and should not be asking for money.”

Henry issued the warning during her grim announcement that the province had seen its first fatality due to the virus.

BC. is now at 34 people infected with the virus.