If today’s weather is getting you thinking of cheap movie night Tuesdays at our local South Fraser movie theatres,

Here are this past weekend’s box office results:

1 Bad Boy for Life— $18 million

2 1917—$10 million

3 Dolittle— $8 million

4 Gretel and Hansel—$6.1 million

5 The Gentlemen— $6 million

6 Jumanji: The Next Level— $6 million

7 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker—$3.2 million

8 The Turning—$3 million

9 Little Women—$3 million

10 The Rhythm Section—$2.8 million

Source: Sheethappensprep.com