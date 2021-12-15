BREAKING: Canada Recommends AGAINST Non-Essential International Travel

Canada re-introduced its advisory against non-essential travel on Wednesday due to the rapidly circulating Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The advisory will remain in place for at least four weeks and then be re-evaluated, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said during a news conference:

“To those who are planning to travel, I say very clearly: now is not the time to travel,”

The government first advised against international travel at the beginning of the pandemic. The advisory was lifted just under eight weeks ago on October 22, before coming back on Wednesday.