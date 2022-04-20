Camila Cabello Reveals In New Carpool Karaoke She Only Auditioned For ‘X Factor’ So She Could Meet Harry Styles & Fall In Love

Camila Cabello jumped in the car with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke and revealed that Harry Styles was the reason she auditioned for X Factor. Harry Styles auditioned for the show solo and got paired with other guys to create 1 Direction which quickly brought them all fame. A few years later Camila Cabello auditioned solo and got paired with a girl group that also blew up – 5th Harmony. But it turns out Camila wasn’t doing it for fame, she was doing it for love… Of course joking.. kind of, is Camila putting out feelers to Harry Styles now after her breakup with Shawn Mendes?! (Harry is in a relationship with Olivia Wilde so I doubt that was her intention) Watch the full Carpool Karaoke below!