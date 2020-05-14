Can We Modify Our Mileage?

It’s the age old question that I wish I had the magic answer to – how do we turn back the clock? There are multi-billion dollar companies raking it in because we don’t want to get old.
Studies as of late are showing that people 60 and older (the demo the tested) are aging faster than we have in the past. Because of this, we are heading into a decade of “Healthy Aging” this is speared by WHO( World Health Organization) to bring together governments, civil society, international agencies, professionals, academia, the media, and the private sector for ten years of collaborative action to improve the lives of older people, their families, and the communities in which they live. Cool hey?
It’s unavoidable, but are there some tips or tricks to assist us in this never-ending task of holding onto our youths? So far, I’ve learned there is no one answer, it’s a combination of things that keep us youthful- or at best not racing through our ages.
The top five things I think matter are:
1. Diet – Eat the right food, this is a key to staying younger both physically and mentally. A healthy diet can reduce your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease and cancer. You’ll feel and look better when you eat more fruits and vegetables, especially the deep-colored and green leafy kind, which contain age-fighting antioxidants.
2. Lean proteins, low-fat dairy products, beans, nuts, green tea and fish are all linked to longer life and lower incidence of disease. Avoid sugar and processed foods, and LOTS water every day – especially if you drink coffee or alcohol.
3. Exercise – it’s gotta happen! I’m not a fan of routine things so I need to find ways to have fun and exercise. Just move, doesn’t matter if it’s gardening, playing with your kids, hiking, home workouts or yes, joining a gym. Find what works for you and try to keep active! Exercise also keeps bones strong and helps the brain release depression-fighting serotonin.
4. Supplement your collagen – collagen is the protein responsible for skin elasticity. It also plays a role in joint and bone health. We create collagen naturally, but over time, however, the production of this protein slows down. As a result, a person’s skin begins to lose some of its ability to bounce back – a process that many call “elasticity.” As this happens say hello to wrinkles.
5. And be happy, man! Stay positive. One of the best-known ways to keep feeling young is having a positive outlook. For a healthier and happier life, surround yourself with positive, happy people – and be one yourself. Upbeat people are less likely to get sick, and also live an average of 7.5 years longer.
Here is the Link to the Decade of Healthy Aging
https://www.who.int/ageing/decade-of-healthy-ageing