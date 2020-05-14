Can We Modify Our Mileage?

The top five things I think matter are:

1. Diet – Eat the right food, this is a key to staying younger both physically and mentally. A healthy diet can reduce your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease and cancer. You’ll feel and look better when you eat more fruits and vegetables, especially the deep-colored and green leafy kind, which contain age-fighting antioxidants.

2. Lean proteins, low-fat dairy products, beans, nuts, green tea and fish are all linked to longer life and lower incidence of disease. Avoid sugar and processed foods, and LOTS water every day – especially if you drink coffee or alcohol.

3. Exercise – it’s gotta happen! I’m not a fan of routine things so I need to find ways to have fun and exercise. Just move, doesn’t matter if it’s gardening, playing with your kids, hiking, home workouts or yes, joining a gym. Find what works for you and try to keep active! Exercise also keeps bones strong and helps the brain release depression-fighting serotonin.

4. Supplement your collagen – collagen is the protein responsible for skin elasticity. It also plays a role in joint and bone health. We create collagen naturally, but over time, however, the production of this protein slows down. As a result, a person’s skin begins to lose some of its ability to bounce back – a process that many call “elasticity.” As this happens say hello to wrinkles.

5. And be happy, man! Stay positive. One of the best-known ways to keep feeling young is having a positive outlook. For a healthier and happier life, surround yourself with positive, happy people – and be one yourself. Upbeat people are less likely to get sick, and also live an average of 7.5 years longer.

Here is the Link to the Decade of Healthy Aging

https://www.who.int/ageing/decade-of-healthy-ageing