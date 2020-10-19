Canada extends border restrictions with US until late November

Canada and the United States will maintain border restrictions until at least the end of November as the coronavirus outbreak in both countries continues to worsen.

Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday in a tweet announcing the extension that the decision was based on “the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.”

The measures, first imposed in March, were due to expire on Oct. 21. The month-long ban, which does not cover trade or travel by air, has been rolled over several times.

The newest range of restrictions runs out on Nov. 21.

Travelers who are allowed into Canada are required to quarantine for 14 days or else face serious penalties.