Canada is Set To Welcome Fully Vaccinated International Travellers Next Week

WHAT! We did not expect to read this today, but it’s true. Canada is set to open its border to fully vaccinated travellers despite rising COVID-19 case counts during the fourth wave.

We thought for sure the restrictions would tighten as we move into the fall season, but according to Daily Hive Vancouver, the country will welcome international visitors with both shots starting September 7. This is the first time since before the pandemic that people from overseas will be able to enter Canada for non-essential reasons.

Fully vaccinated US travellers have been allowed in since August 9 as part of the country’s border reopening plan outlined in July.

Visitors will be able to enter Canada via land or air borders as long as they’ve completed a pre-arrival COVID-19 test and submitted their documents via the ArriveCAN app.

Travellers won’t need to take another COVID-19 test when they enter Canada unless they’ve been randomly selected.

The border relaxation comes as Canada faces a worsening fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. The country reported more than 4,000 new cases Friday, the highest number since June (DailyHive).

