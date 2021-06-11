CANADA PLEDGES TO DONATE 100 MILLION VACCINES

The G7 leaders are meeting this week to discuss important global issues, such as economic recovery and climate change. COVID-19 is also a huge point of discussion, and all countries are set to announce their vaccine donations to lower-income countries.

Canada has pledged 100 million doses to this initiative, including vaccines already donated to the global vaccine sharing alliance, COVAX. This donation will not impact domestic supply.

Canada is partnering with and following other G7 countries. The E.U. has also pledged 100 million doses, and the U.S. is set to lead in donations with 500 million doses pledged.

Details were not given in regards to when the vaccines will be available to donate, however they will most likely be additional purchases made by Canadian government, or gathered from excess doses.