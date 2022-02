The big rivalry between USA & Canada is BACK!

After Canada’s 10-3 win over Switzerland and the Americans’ 4-1 win over Finland, the two neighbouring countries will face off in the women’s hockey gold medal game for the fourth straight Olympic Games.

The match begins Wednesday at 11:10 pm ET/ 8:10 pm PT.

The two teams have combined for all six Olympic gold medals in women’s hockey history.

