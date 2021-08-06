CANADA WINS GOLD IN WOMEN’S SOCCER

Canada’s women’s soccer team beats out Sweden 3-2, in an intense penalty shootout to add another medal to Canada’s total during Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Canada won back to back bronze medals in the past two Olympics. Canada defeated the USA team, ending a 20-year losing streak to advance to the gold medal match.

Sweden is No. 5 in the current FIFA world rankings, making them an intimidating contender but Team Canada, coached by Bev Priestman, seemed confident and riding the momentum from their win against the USA into the match against Sweden.

Team Canada’s strong defence takes much of the credit for its historic winning streak in Tokyo. Goalkeeper Labbé, and centre backs Kadeisha Buchanan and Vanessa Gilled have shown extreme dedication and strong performances in back to back shutout wins.

Jessie Fleming made the first kick in the shootout, followed by Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gillies, and Adriana Leon, who all failed to make an impact. Deanne Rose tied the score and goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe deflected Sweden’s sixth kick by Jonna Andersson to level the field for Julia Grosso who came in with the winning penalty kick.

Canadians can be seen celebrating all over the country.

Congratulations to the team and Canada!