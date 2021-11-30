Canada’s FIRST Haunted CHRISTMAS House Is Happening Here In Surrey – ‘Cougar Creek’s Xmas Of Chaos’

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors, known for their elaborate haunted houses, are turning their attention to Christmas with ‘Cougar Creek’s Xmas Of Chaos’

The live horror experience features actors, animatronics, a sadistic Santa, psycho snowmen and evil elves. Cougar Creek organizers believe that they’re the only Christmas themed haunt in Canada.

So if you’ve ever wanted to mix Halloween and Christmas together, this event is for you. Xmas of Chaos is a live theatre experience, which features scares and fun attractions.

This year there’s an all-new experience called the Coffin Ride which sounds pretty self-explanatory, but according to Cougar Creek, “Santa’s sleigh is stolen and taken on a fantastical joyride!”

Cougar Creek warns that the experience is too scary for children under 14, and anyone under 12 needs to be accompanied by someone 18 or older. BUT they also do have a less scary, o actors version that takes place on Sundays called ‘Chaos JR.’

Guests will also need to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Get ALL the info you need on this haunted event below!

When: December 3 – 23, 2021

Time: Various options between 6-10 pm

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey, BC

Tickets: Online