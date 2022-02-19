Check Out The New Adam Sandler & Lebron James Netflix Movie Collab ‘Hustle’

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Adam Sandler’s basketball movie “Hustle,” premiering on the streamer on June 10.

Produced by LeBron James, the film follows a washed up basketball scout (Sandler) as he discovers a star athlete with a rocky past on the street ball courts of Spain. Back in the U.S., the pair struggle against all odds to prove that they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

“Hustle” also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall. Hernangómez, a Spanish-born NBA player on the Utah Jazz, makes his acting debut.

