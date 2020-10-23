Check Out These Spooktacular Halloween Events in Surrey!

Are you looking to harvest up some family fun this Halloween?

How about creating tasty potions and spooky treats, or decoding a Halloween riddle?

There are plenty of spooktacular activities happening in your area that will put good use to your Halloween costumes. These activities are online and outdoors and they have been modified to ensure safe fun for everyone. Don’t wait as most of these events require pre-registration.

Spooktacular

October 23 | 9am–3pm | Historic Stewart Farm

Spend the day with other young witches at a Heritage Halloween Party. Make scary decorations, get your fortune told and create a potion to enjoy along with treats. For children age 6-12. Pre-registration is required. Costumes optional.

Halloween Outdoor Treasure Hunt

October 24 | 11am–2:30pm | Hawthorne Rotary Park

Follow the clues that you find using GPS coordinates and solve the Halloween riddle. Each family will receive a GPS device as well as instructions on how to participate. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Pre-registration is required. FREE

Halloween Storytime at Redwood Park

October 30 | 9:30am–12:45pm | Redwood Park Treehouse

Halloween is a great time to spend outdoors with your family and what better way to do that than at Redwood Park. Start your visit to Redwood Park underneath the tree house, enjoy a story, activities and finish up with an outdoor nature walk. Pre-registration is required, spaces are limited. FREE

The Flame: Scary Stories Edition

October 30 | 7–8pm | Online Event

This Halloween, tune in for a night of Scary Stories from a variety of accomplished, local storytellers, hosted by award-winning actor and one of the creators of Mom’s the Word, Deborah Williams. The Flame is a sold-out monthly storytelling event, celebrating its 12th season. Light some candles and listen outdoors for extra spook! FREE

For more information on the above activities and events, please contact the host facility.

