City asks for public feedback as Dogs on the Promenade pilot project ends March 31

The City of White Rock is seeking the public’s feedback on the Dogs on the Promenade pilot project that began Oct. 1, 2019, and ends March 31, 2020.

Residents, visitors to White Rock and local businesses can complete a survey by April 30 at talkwhiterock.ca/dogs.

City Council approved a set of recommendations for the pilot project in September 2019. Council received input from the Dogs on the Promenade Task Force, formed to determine the approach used to assess the level of success of the trial.

City Council will review the details of the pilot this spring and determine whether to allow dogs on White Rock’s Promenade between Oct. 1 and March 31 each year.

Facts about the Dogs on the Promenade Pilot Project

· City Council first approved the Dogs on the Promenade pilot project in February 2019. The City consulted with the community, hosting a public forum and requesting verbal and written submissions.

· Survey results from February 2019 showed that nearly 76 per cent of 1,388 respondents were in favour of dogs on the promenade. Of those 1,388 respondents, 63 per cent owned a dog.

Facts about dogs in White Rock

· Dogs in White Rock must be leashed and licenced

· Owners must pick up after their pets and dispose of the feces in garbage cans

· Disposal bags are available on the promenade during the pilot project

· Dogs should have up-to-date vaccines

· Dogs are allowed in Memorial Park year-round

· Dogs are not allowed on the White Rock Pier at any time

· Dogs can go off-leash in the off-leash dog park located in Centennial Park.

Links to helpful information

Animal Control information

Off-leash dog park in White Rock

Dog licensing

Dogs in White Rock

Dogs on the Promenade Task Force

White Rock Animal Control and Licensing Bylaw