City of Surrey marks National Seniors Day with free online webinar

Surrey is celebrating National Seniors Day this year with a free online webinar for family caregivers and friends. The webinar is part of the focus on seniors series that aims to provide free information and resources for seniors on topics related to health, social wellness, city developments and more.

“Ensuring that our seniors are active and engaged in the community is a top priority,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “In addition to the recent launch of many fall programs in select recreation and culture facilities, this free webinar is a great way for our seniors to stay updated, connected and supported on a number of relevant topics during this time of pandemic.”

Seniors, along with their family and friends, can register for this free online event to learn about the support and resources available for unpaid caregivers in Surrey. Presenters from Family Caregivers of BC, Seniors Come Share Society, and Sources will talk about their programs and services, as well as strategies for self-care.

Promoting health and wellness through active living, Surrey’s age-friendly programs and services are designed to offer affordable access to fitness, wellness, recreation, volunteer and social opportunities, as well as valuable community connections that enrich and support healthy, independent living.

Learn more about seniors drop-in programs at recreation facilities, memberships, and online events.