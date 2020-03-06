City of Surrey Recognized as One of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers

The City of Surrey has been named one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers for a second year in a row. This national annual award recognizes employers who have exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs.

“As a City, we’ve delivered on some incredible initiatives that make Surrey a more welcoming and inclusive place for everyone,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “I’m very proud of the work City staff have done to serve our diverse community and this award is a testament to their efforts.”

The City of Surrey has been recognized for successful diversity and inclusion initiatives in a variety of areas, including those focused on women; members of visible minorities; persons with disabilities; Indigenous Peoples; and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgendered/Transsexual (LGBT) peoples. These programs and initiatives include:

The City’s adapted sports program that offers support for individuals with disabilities to get involved and take part in an active and healthy lifestyle.

The Inclusive Employer Award program developed in partnership with several community organizations to recognize local businesses that create welcoming environments for persons with disabilities.

A New Horizons pilot program which provided work experience for members of groups, such as refugees, Indigenous peoples and youth aging out of care, who frequently experience barriers to employment.

The City of Surrey was also recently recognized in a separate category as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People.