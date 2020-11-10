City of White Rock launches housing survey aimed at future housing needs

The City of White Rock is asking all current and potential residents to complete a brief housing survey to help the City better understand housing needs.

The City is preparing a Housing Needs Report that will go to Council in the summer or fall of 2021. The report will include population and housing-related data that can be used by the City to better understand current and anticipated housing needs.

The Province of B.C. requires municipalities to prepare a Housing Needs Report every five years. To help gather that data, the City has launched the survey, which takes 10 minutes to complete, at talkwhiterock.ca/housing.

Affordable housing is one of the priorities identified in the City Council’s 2018-2022 Strategic Priorities.

Darryl Walker

Mayor, City of White Rock

“There is no doubt that housing is one of the most important issues facing the Lower Mainland and many residents of White Rock. The City of White Rock is working with our community partners, including not-for-profit agencies, to better understand and identify our local housing needs.

I encourage residents, and those of you who would like to live in this city, to complete the Housing Needs Survey. It will only take a bit of your time but could have a tremendous impact on future housing planning in White Rock.”

White Rock: City by the Sea!

White Rock, a picturesque seaside city of 21,000, is located on Semiahmoo Bay in southwest B.C. and is home to Canada’s longest pier. Visit us at whiterockcity.ca, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.