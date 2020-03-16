City of White Rock temporarily closes facilities, cancels programs starting March 16

To keep the community safe and to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of White Rock is temporarily closing City-operated facilities and cancelling recreation programs starting end of day Monday, March 16 until further notice.

Anyone who has signed up for programs that have been cancelled will receive a refund.

City-run facilities impacted by the closure include:

· Kent Street Activity Centre

· White Rock Community Centre

· Centennial Arena

· Centre for Active Living

City Hall remains open at this time. Residents are encouraged to use online services when possible. If you’re not sure how to use them, or you have questions, please contact City Hall at 604-541-2100.

Please check the City’s website for updates at www.whiterockcity.ca/COVID19.

Quotes

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Closing the White Rock’s City-operated facilities and cancelling programs is one step we can take to protect our community against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Lower Mainland.

This is a good time to remind everyone to follow the advice available out there. Wash your hands, practise social distancing and remember to be kind to one another. We are all in this together.”