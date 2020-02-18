City of White Rock thankful for $400,000 donation from Friends of the Pier

The City of White Rock is grateful to receive a donation of $400,000 from the community-based Friends of the Pier toward upgrading Canada’s Longest Pier for future generations.

Members of Friends of the Pier, led by founder Bob Bezubiak, presented the City with a cheque for $400,000 during a City Council meeting on Feb. 10.

The White Rock Pier was split in half by a severe storm in December 2018. With funding from the provincial government, the City’s insurance and reserves, the damage in the middle section of the pier was repaired and the pier reopened in August 2019.

The preliminary cost for the reconstruction of the remaining sections of the pier—including design, archaeological permitting, environmental permitting, seismic improvements, construction and contingency—is estimated at $11.6 million.

Facts about the White Rock Pier

· First opened in 1914

· 470 metres long

· Extends north-south into Semiahmoo Bay

· Unique wood construction

· Underwent restoration in 1977

· Was torn in half by a storm surge with winds of up to 91 kilometres an hour on Dec. 20, 2018

· Received $1 million from the Province of B.C for Pier and waterfront restoration

· Middle portion of the Pier was reconstructed at a cost of $4.3 million

· Reopened to the public on Aug. 27, 2019

· Officially reopened on Sept. 21, 2019

· City received $400,000 donation from Friends of the Pier for future reconstruction.

Friends of the Pier

Friends of the Pier has led fundraisers that include Concerts for the Pier, Dancing for the Pier, Chefs for the Pier, Beers for the Pier, Prints for the Pier and now Planks for the Pier. Visit www.friendsofthepier.com for more information.

Committee members are:

Bob Bezubiak – Retired, TD Bank, White Rock

Norman Stowe – Landmark Premiere Properties

Tony Baena – Parc Retirement Living

Ritu Khanna – South Surrey/White Rock Chamber of Commerce

Alex Nixon – White Rock BIA

Al Hippsley – Remax Colonial Pacific

Gord Schoberg – Fortis BC

Stewart Peddemors – Remax Colonial Pacific/Semiahmoo Rotary

Morley Myron – Remax Colonial Pacific

Tyson Blume – Uli’s Restaurant

Maureen Annable

Steve Scott – Peace Arch News

Debbie Ward – White Rock Museum

Vikram Vij – My Shanti Restaurant

Peter Hu – Maple Country Realty

Individuals and Groups Raising Funds for the Pier

· The White Rock Youth Ambassadors

· The Friends of the Pier

· The White Rock BIA

· The South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce

· The local Rotary clubs

· Artist David Klassen “Prints for the Pier”

· Corporate sponsors, including TD Canada Trust, Parc Retirement Living, Landmark Properties and Save-on Foods

· Local businesses, including Penguin Meats, White Rock Beach Beer Co. and Three Dogs Brewing

Quotes

Mayor Darryl Walker

City of White Rock

“The community was devastated when the White Rock Pier was torn in half during a storm in December 2018. Out of that difficult time came something extraordinary.

City Council and the community are so very thankful to the Friends of the Pier for working with the community to hold spectacular, creative events that have raised significant funds for the future of the White Rock Pier. Your generosity leads us closer to ensuring everyone can enjoy Canada’s Longest Pier for many years to come.”

Bob Bezubiak, Friends of the Pier

“This first payment to the City of White Rock is possible because of the tremendous support the fundraising committee has received from across White Rock and South Surrey.

Our fundraising efforts will continue as the city looks to replace the remaining portions of the pier, bringing them up to 2020 standards.”

