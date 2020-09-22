Cloverdale BIA Toys with the Idea of a Santa Parade ‘Drive Thru’

Deck the Halls drive-thru style?!

The Cloverdale Business Improvement Association says its toying with the idea of a ‘Surrey Santa Parade of Lights Drive Thru’ for this year’s annual Christmas event due to the pandemic.

Every year the Cloverdale BIA, with the help of local businesses, non-profit organizations, clubs, and many volunteers who believe in the magic of Santa put on a lighted parade through downtown Cloverdale to celebrate the arrival of Santa, this year marking its 14th year.

The event is inspired by the most watched commercial of all time, the 1997 Coca Cola lighted truck commercial that was partially filmed in Cloverdale.

Past participants are being asked to weigh in on whether they like the idea of a drive-thru parade to determine if there is enough interest to put the event on.

Read the Cloverdale BIA’s statement below:

Dear Past Surrey Santa parade participant,

We are surveying past entries to determine if there is enough interest in participating in a “Drive Thru” version of the 2020 Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. The Parade entries would be placed in different spots along the Cloverdale Fairgrounds and visitors would drive thru and view all the entries without getting out of their vehicle. We are hoping to get past participants to decorate an entry and bring it to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on the afternoon of Sat. Dec 5, 2020 and your entry would park in one spot and would be lit for a minimum of a four hour period starting from 5pm. The Drive Thru parade will still be seeking donations of either Non-perishable food items, Christmas presents for children or cash donations. The Charities include the Surrey Food Bank, the Surrey Christmas Bureau, the Cloverdale Community Kitchen and the Cloverdale Youth Initiative Foundation. MORE DETAIL TO FOLLOW ONCE WE KNOW WE HAVE SUFFICIENT INTEREST TO MOVE FORWARD.

PLEASE CLICK ON SURVEY LINK: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/B2YLGLK

Parade entries must be decorated, weather proof and have their own power supply. We will allow up to 4 persons in a bubble that stay with each entry during the parade. Washrooms will be on site. There is no cost to participate. There is a possibility that there will be Food Trucks on site.

Sorry but we cannot accept marching units, bands, mascots, walking, or animals at this time.

Check out the 2018 Santa Parade of Lights!