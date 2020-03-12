Collision involving a pedestrian in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP is advising the public of a collision involving a pedestrian in the South Surrey area.

On March 12, 2020, at 3:17 pm, police received a report of a 65 year-old woman that had been involved in a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of 154 Street and 24 Avenue. Early indications are that the pedestrian may have been injuries. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

Emergency services are currently at the scene. Police will be looking to identify what factors led up to the collision occurring and the intersection may need to be partially closed for an extended period.

The public are asked to avoid the area of 154 Street and 24 Avenue at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.