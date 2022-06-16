Concerts at the White Rock Pier Return!

After taking a couple years off, concerts at the pier will return to White Rock this summer! It starts June 23 through August 25 at both East Beach and West Beach, as well as Five Corners and will feature a free outdoor concert series with national touring acts, beloved local artists, and great tribute bands.

June 23 – West Beach – Memorial Park: Harlequin

July 7 – East Beach – Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza Parking Lot: The Paperboys

July 14 – Five Corners: Arrivals (Tribute to ABBA) & Dreams (Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)

July 21 – West Beach – Memorial Park: Wide Mouth Mason

August 18 – Five Corners: Barracuda (Tribute to Heart)

August 25 – East Beach – Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza Parking Lot: Kadooh

Every concert night will operate with the same schedule:

Opening act: 7pm

Headliner act: 8:30pm

Concert ends: 10pm

It’s recommended to arrive early and you can bring your own lawn chair to chill out and relax!

Are you going to check out some of the shows this summer?

Jeremy