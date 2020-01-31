Corona Virus Alerts at Surrey Clinics

With the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a new “Global Health Emergency” today, many Surrey medical clinics and doctors offices are advising patients with any flu-like symptoms to wear a face-mask at their clinics, & to advise staff of any recent travels to Asia. Signs like these have been popping up at almost every medical office in town (These ones taken in South Surrey & at Guildford-area clinics)…

With clinics on high-alert, don’t be surprised if the next time you check in at your local Surrey clinic if one of the main questions the receptionists ask you when checking in is… “Did you recently travel to China?”. Can never be too safe, I guess!