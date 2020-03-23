Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update from Mayor Doug McCallum

(Release from Mayor Doug McCallum)

The battle against COVID-19 is in a critical phase.

I want to personally thank and commend the citizens of Surrey who have been doing their part. Over the last few days, I have personally observed that the vast majority of our citizens are taking personal responsibility by staying home or when outside, strictly adhering to social distancing measures. I am proud at how the citizens of Surrey have remained vigilant, calm and, most importantly, taken personal responsibility in this collective fight against COVID-19. My sincere thanks to everyone who is carrying out their civic duty by exercising good judgement and common sense during these challenging times.

Unfortunately, there are still individuals who are willfully ignoring the orders and measures issued by the Provincial Health Officer, such as gathering in large groups both in public spaces or at home.

The time has long passed to be cavalier about COVID-19. As we hear daily, the gravity of the situation is severe. No one has a cloak of invincibility against the virus. To the few who are defying the Provincial Health Officer’s orders, advice and measures, I implore you to stop. Carrying on with this kind of behavior is selfish, and you are risking the health and well-being of your family, friends, and everyone in our community. We are in the process of finalizing enforcement measures and penalties for those who continue to defy the orders and measures.

City of Surrey recreation centres, city playgrounds, city skateparks, city sports courts for team sports such as basketball, lacrosse/ball hockey, civic ice arenas, culture facilities, museums, public pools, and libraries are closed until further notice.

City of Surrey parks and beaches remain open, but all users must be following proper social distancing measures.

We can and will get through this challenging time, but everyone must come together and do their part.

All gatherings (indoors or outdoors) over 10 people are discouraged.

Social distancing by keeping about two meters (six feet) from one another.

Use virtual options to connect with others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Using soap and water is the single most effective way of reducing the spread of infection.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Stay home when you are sick.

Mayor Doug McCallum